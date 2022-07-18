FM RedHawks Battling Through Injuries and Adversity

The RedHawks Are Without Drew Ward and Have Lost Six of Their Last Ten Games

FARGO– The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came back from the all star break with a tall task, hosting the number one team from the American Association’s East Division, Chicago Dogs. After winning game one of the 4 game series in extra innings Thursday night, the RedHawks lost the next three. This is just the second time all year the RedHawks have lost three games in a row; they dropped four in a row in mid-May. The Dogs outscored the RedHawks 19-12 over throughout the four games. The RedHawks held a 5-4 lead after the 3rd inning yesterday but fell 9-5 in the series finale.

Meanwhile the Kansas City monarchs have won their last three games as they took care of business in their series with the Lakes Country Dockhounds. With the RedHawks dropping three in a row and losing six of their last ten, the monarchs have overtaken first place in the east by half a game.

“Obviously a very strong, very well rounded very much like us in fact I think the difference in those four games is they came up big in the big situations and we usually do that we just didn’t do it this series,” said manager, Chris Coste.

The RedHawks have been without all star designated hitter Drew Ward who has been out with a left elbow injury. Ward is tied with john Silviano for the most homeruns on the team this season with 14. While the team could have certainly used his bat this weekend, Coste says that ward’s injury is not long-term.

“Its gonna be, its good news its not gonna be a real long time, it’s gonna be twn days, maybe two weeks. The thing with a guy like Drew Ward is we don;t want him just to come back. When he comes back he needs to be healthy because we need him to be the Drew Ward that we brought in to help us win games; when Drew Ward is healthy you could argue that he’s the best single hitter in this league so if he comes back we need to get him to that stage,” said Coste.