Honor Flight Goes “Over The Top” With Day-Long Fundraiser

"Over The Top" Fundraiser Set For July 23rd

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Veterans Honor Flight is going “Over the Top” with its latest fundraiser this weekend.

The Moorhead American Legion will host more than 12 hours of events Saturday, July 23rd for the “Over the Top” fundraiser.

That includes food, music, a car show, an AirMed helicopter landing, and the day being proclaimed “Moorhead Veterans Honor Flight Day” by mayor Shelly Carlson.

Honor flights were grounded for more than two years due to Covid.

Now that they’re back up, organizers added an extra flight this year and have an extra one set for next spring.

There’s a backlog of more than 400 veterans hoping to get a free trip to Washington to see monuments built in their honor.

Lori Ishaug with the Honor Flight says, “Without some of the businesses and all of the service clubs in the area. It’s not just the Legions, it’s the VFW’s and all the donations they constantly send in, and we couldn’t do it without them. So we’re so appreciative that everybody has kind of stepped up and wants to help our veterans.”

Ishaug says it costs more than $200,000 for a three-day honor flight.

We have more information on the “Over the Top” event by clicking here.