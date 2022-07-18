MN National Guard welcomes first Jewish chaplain

KVRR Staff,
Frederick Kamil
ST. PAUL – The Minnesota National Guard is welcoming its first Jewish religious leader.

Rabbi Frederick Kamil was sworn in during a ceremony Saturday on the steps of the State Capitol. He moved to Minnesota last year from Detroit and says he’s always wanted to join the military.

State Chaplain Colonel Buddy Winn says adding Rabbi Kamil to the chaplaincy helps reach a more diverse audience and “enhances the spiritual resilience of the force.”

The Minnesota National Guard has just under 30 chaplains representing more than 20 denominations.

