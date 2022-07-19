Missing Vulnerable Adult Could Be Armed in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Logan Roy left his home yesterday, possibly armed, and could be a danger to himself.

Roy is a vulnerable adult who often goes for a walk to calm down after experiencing a mental health crisis.

He lives about 30 miles north of Bemidji.

His family said they began receiving texts shortly after he alluded to self-harm and provoking law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life.

They say at least one loaded gun is missing from their home.

If you spot Roy do not approach him and call 911.