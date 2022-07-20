Downtown Fargo Police substation to open this fall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are making plans for a substation with part-time officers on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and Broadway in downtown Fargo.

They say it’s expected to open this Fall and will feature an emergency phone by the front doors.

It’s a way for police to check-in on what’s happening around downtown.

At the monthly public meeting Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt says people say they’re not feeling safe in downtown because those struggling with homelessness might cause a disturbance.

“When you look at the numbers, the things that might be happening that might make people feel unsafe are happening at night. They’re not happening during the day. I really think what’s going on and what we’ve identified is that we have some individuals in pretty severe mental health crisis walking around the downtown area right now which will make people feel uncomfortable,” Ahlfeldt said.

Police also releasing plans for a rideshare parking area from 10 until 3 Thursday to Sunday nights.

It will be for pick-up only and marked with signs when it’s enforced.