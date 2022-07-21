Charges filed against man accused of shooting at North Dakota trooper

He's accused of injuring a motorcyclist and shooting his gun while fleeing a trooper

Maichael Yousa

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Charges are filed against the man involved in two crashes and a shooting with a trooper that shut down part of the interstate in Fargo Tuesday night.

Twenty-eight-year-old Maichael Yousa is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, fleeing and driving under suspension.

Yousa was shot twice by a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Miles Rhonemus after the Highway Patrol says he fired at the trooper.

Yousa is also accused of rear-ending a motorcycle on I-94 and fleeing the scene.

Yousa later crashed into a another vehicle after fleeing from the trooper and firing a gun as he got out of his vehicle.

The trooper returned fire and shot him twice.

Yousa was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.

A semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene.

The incident started with a report of shots fired from a balcony at an apartment near Essentia Health in south Fargo.