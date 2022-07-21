ND AG Wrigley won’t allow independent investigation into deleting of Stenehjem’s emails

Drew Wrigley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Republican North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley dismisses bipartisan calls for an independent investigation into possible violations of the office’s former administrative assistant Liz Brocker deleting his predecessor’s emails.

Wrigley says his office’s investigation found no criminal wrongdoing into the deletion of Wayne Stenehjem’s emails after he died and he considers the matter closed.

Brocker says Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel approved it.

Lawmakers are pledging possible overhaul of the state’s open records laws.

Wrigley says he’s disappointed that the emails were erased and Stenehjem would have wanted them preserved.