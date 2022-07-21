No bull: Cow gets loose and roams Main Street in Park Rapids

A handling mishap led to a bull getting loose and taking a stroll down Main Street in Park Rapids, Minnesota, on Thursday.

“I was just at work. Heard the ‘moo’ and looked out the window. There was a cow! He was window shopping a few stores,” Hanna Buggert Markert said.

Known for its parking down the center lane of Main Street, the bull’s browsing was cut short for safety, and it was again taken into custody.