Body found in a lake near Lengby Thursday morning identified

LENGBY, Minn. (KVRR) — A man found dead in a lake near Lengby, Minnesota is identified as 65 year old Raymond Larson of Fosston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man found dead in Spring Lake Thursday morning after 9 a.m.

Larson was transported to UND Forensic Pathology for an autopsy which found no evidence of foul play.