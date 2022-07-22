MPCA reviews proposed Crookston soybean plant

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released its draft Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the planned Epitome Energy soybean processing facility in Crookston.

Epitome Energy is planning a new soybean crush and extraction facility that would process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans per year. The facility will produce up to 450 million pounds of crude oil, just under 1 million tons of soybean meal, and 65,000 tons of soybean hulls.

The project will be located near the Crookston Junction at Minnesota Northern Railroad’s connection to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad’s mainline. It’s estimated the project will contribute nearly $324 million in new economic activity across the 11-county region in northwest Minnesota.

The MPCA will host a virtual public information meeting on Aug. 4 concerning the review.