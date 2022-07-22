Wahpeton’s Tylee Irwin Nominated by SDSU for NCAA Woman of the Year

Scored over 1,000 points and played most game in Jackrabbits history

WAHPETON, N.D — From a program-record in games played to scoring 1379 points at South Dakota State, the resume for Wahpeton’s Tylee Irwin is already very decorated.

However, there is one more accolade to add as the Summit League’s nominees for NCAA women of the year.

“To be nominated by people who have made my career so special is awesome to me, it really made me feel great about my time at SDSU,” Irwin said.

Tylee Irwin helped South Dakota State women’s basketball to a 127-37 record and five Summit League titles. The best memories created over that time were the ones that became first for the program.

“Being able to reach a Sweet 16 when I was an upperclassman, that set a really high standard. SDSU has high standards already. To make history in that way was really special and this year to end it on a WNIT championship was amazing.”

What made Irwin so successful in Brookings were those she surrounded herself with.

“So many people who worked there hardest. Day in and day out. Teammates. Coaches. Faculty,” Irwin said. “They just really made it their goal to make us as successful as we could be as athletes and students. Having my family there supporting me through it all was important to me because having them so close in the backyard was really special.”

Irwin is one of many student-athletes pursuing a profession outside of sports. In the fall, she’ll attend chiropractic school at Northwestern an area that sparked her interest by having to battle through back injuries. Those experiences will help create future success.

“Things aren’t always going to go your way even after you work for them but there is always going to be people there to support you,” Irwin said. “I’ve learned a lot of responsibility. Being on time to things. Time management and not everything is going to be based off your schedule. You’re not going to be able to make your own plans and people will be affected by your actions.”

What advice does Irwin have for the people out there with bad backs?

“Honestly, working out staying healthy. Staying active. Ice and hot are probably going to be your friend and ibuprofen,” Irwin said.

The list of nominees will be narrowed down to 9 finalists with the winner announced at the NCAA’s convention in January.