Former Bison Watson to Start Training Camp on PUP List for Packers

Can be activated anytime during Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Former North Dakota State receiver, Christian Watson will be one of nine Green Bay Packers players to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The injury was not made clear, however, determined not to be serious..

Watson is allowed to be in team meetings and use the facility, just not practice..

The Packers can activate him off the list at anytime during the preseason.

If still there once the season starts, its a four week waiting period.