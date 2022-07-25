“The Pyramid” Site To Host $500 Million Bitzero Blockchain Development

CAVALIER CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Developer Bitzero Blockchain will acquire and redevelop the historic Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex at Nekoma, North Dakota, commonly known as “The Pyramid.”

It will be turned into a highly secure center for high-performance computing and data processing.

The announcement for the $500 million investment was made by Gov. Doug Burgum.

The facility’s carbon footprint will be offset with the use of renewable energy sources.

The site once controlled anti-ballistic missiles but was deactivated by Congress in 1975 after only 8 months.