Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Cass County Deputy Savanna Graser was arrested for DWI in Becker County, Minnesota on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says Sheriff Jesse Jahner was told about the arrest on Monday. He has placed Graser on unpaid administrative leave during an investigation.

Graser began working with the sheriff’s office in November 0f 2021 and is a non-licensed roster correctional deputy at the Cass County Jail. The sheriff’s office says people in that position work on an as-needed basis when it works with their schedule.

“It will always remain a top priority of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to be transparent to the public and accept responsibility for our employee’s actions both good and bad. We thank the Becker County Sheriff’s Office for keeping the public safe and for their professionalism while investigating this incident,” Jahner said.