Fargo Clinic Could Be Holding Final Day of Abortions On Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures.

Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo will offer abortion care on Wednesday, and on Thursday a trigger ban is set to make abortion illegal in the state.

Barring a judge’s intervention, it likely means an indefinite period when patients will be forced to travel hundreds of miles to receive care until the clinic can open in a new location just across the river in Moorhead, where abortion remains legal.

Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker has not said when the facility will be ready and did not respond to messages Tuesday.