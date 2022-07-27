BREAKING NEWS: N.D. Abortion Trigger Law Blocked by Judge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The trigger law for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic was supposed to go into effect at midnight, but it has been temporarily blocked by South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick in Bismarck.

The court granted Red River Women’s Clinic request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the ban from taking effect.

The court found that North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley “prematurely attempted to execute the triggering language” when he set July 28, 2022 as the day the ban would begin.

The court says the certification was improper until the United States Supreme Court issued its certified judgement on July 26, 2022.

Statement from Meetra Mehdizadeh, Staff Attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights:

“We’re relieved that a North Dakota state court has blocked its devastating trigger ban for now. If allowed to go into effect, this near-total abortion ban would close the state’s sole abortion clinic, leaving North Dakotans with no clinic within the state to turn for essential health care. We will do everything in our power to fight this ban and keep abortion accessible in North Dakota for as long as possible.”

The ban would force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive abortion care until the clinic eventually opens a new location in Moorhead.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota.

Anti-abortion protestors say they plan to continue spreading their message on the Minnesota side.

KVRR is following this story and will bring you more details when they are available.