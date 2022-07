Fargo Post 2, Jamestown Advance in Winner’s Bracket at Class AA Legion State Baseball

Games at Young Field in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Day two of the Class AA Legion Baseball State Tournament at Young Field in West Fargo.

Fargo Post 2 stays unbeaten with an 11-4 win over Mandan.

Jamestown, as the 7 seed, continues their upset bid knocking off the West Fargo Patriots, 2-1.

The tournament is double elimination and continues through Saturday.