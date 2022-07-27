Fargo Seeking Public Input on Changing Downtown Ordinances

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can now give your two cents on possibly changing two City of Fargo ordinances for downtown sidewalk entertainment and food.

One would suspend the need for sidewalk entertainment permits.

The other would limit the use of amplifying sound and permits on the rights-of-way.

The city is looking into the issues after getting a number of noise complaints from people living downtown.

Public comments can be made in writing to the city auditor’s office or online at FargoND.gov/FormalComments.

The deadline is midnight, August 3.