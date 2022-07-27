Former Bison Wentz Reports to Commanders Training Camp Feeling Wanted

Gives him confidence for the season

WASHINGTON D.C. — After being traded in consecutive off-season’s, former North Dakota State quarterback, Carson Wentz, hit the practice field for his seventh year and third straight with another team.

Washington has not had the same QB open the season as a starter since Kirk Cousins in 2017. Wentz makes the 33rd to rep the maroon and gold under center since winning the Super Bowl in 1991.

Reaching the 30 touchdown mark twice in his career, Commanders fans are hoping the all-pro becomes the second to put up those numbers in the franchise’s history..

Head coach Ron Rivera certainly thinks so and tells him all the time he’s wanted.

“For anybody, it just builds confidence. It builds confidence within myself,” Wentz said. “I always think I’m a confident person but hearing it from somebody else, from the head coach, it just instills that even more. Just makes you want to go out there and don’t put pressure, don’t put expectations. Just play free. Have fun. Play free and be you. Just always getting that reminder from him means a lot.”

Wentz said what has helped him move on from past failures was some self-reflection this offseason. The Colts dumped him after throwing 27 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions.

“Regardless if it’s a good, bad, ugly game, year, I’m always that way. I’m always looking to get better,” Wentz said. “I look at myself first and where I can improve. Where can I help the team be better. All of those things and so for me, it’s just coming in and disturbing the ball to these guys. Being efficient. Being effective. Being consistent both physically with my play and also just with my attitude, my leadership.”

Wentz and the Commanders will play all his former teams this year. The Eagles on September 25th and November 14th. Indy on October 30- and the Vikings go to D.C. as well November 6th.