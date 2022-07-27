Lottery Players Bring In Big Bucks For North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Lottery players in North Dakota helped contribute $6.7 million to the state during fiscal year 2022.

North Dakotans spent around $29 million on lottery tickets.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the lottery provided $5.6 million to the state’s general fund.

Another $800,000 has gone to the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Grant Fund.

$320,000 ended up in the Compulsive Gambling Prevention and Treatment Fund.

Tickets are sold at over 400 licensed retailers across the state.