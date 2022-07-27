Relationship With Coaches Helped Moorhead’s Jenkins Commit to MSUM

Moorhead's Adam Jenkins part of 2023 recruiting class

MOORHEAD, Minn — A Spud is becoming a Dragon as Moorhead rising senior forward, Adam Jenkins is committing to MSUM. The 6 foot 9 200 pound big man is the first to be part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Jenkins is coming off his first full season as a starter for Matt Ellingson’s squad. It was an impressive junior season, averaging just shy of a double-double with 15 points and 9 rebounds per game. Shooting 62 percentage from the field..

The future Dragon had all division two offers, all from the NSIC, U Mary, St Cloud State and Bemidji State, however it was the relationship established with head coach Tim Bergstraser earlier on that attracted him..

“I’ve known coach for a very long time. It goes all the way back to sixth grade coaching me in AU,” Jenkisn said. “He’s always been in contact with me and my family as a friend and not a coach. As recruiting opened up for me last summer, he started contacting more and more. Our relationship grew and we trust him very well.”

Jenkins wanted to commit early to have the month of August to relax before school starts up again. The Spuds are looking for a thirds straight Section 8AAAA tournament appearance.