Union rejects American Crystal offer, but lockout considered unlikely

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The union representing workers at American Crystal Sugar processing plants are asking that the current contract be extended and the company has agreed.

That follows the union’s rejection of the company’s four-year contract offer that would’ve meant pay raises of 17-percent over four years.

Union president John Riskey says the vote against the new contract was “overwhelming.” Riskey says the company does not intend to lock out workers as was done in a bitter labor dispute in 2011. Riskey also says the union does not plan to go on strike.

The current deal expires at the end of the month. In April, Riskey said that he felt good about the negotiations and the prospects for an agreement.

American Crystal vice-president Lisa Borgen says she thinks the offer is fair and says she feels positive about an eventual agreement.