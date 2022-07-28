Hillsboro man charged after Subway restaurant attack

HILLSBORO, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A Hillsboro, North Dakota man has been charged with attempted kidnapping, felonious restraint and menacing after his arrest over the weekend for allegedly pulling a gun on an employee of Subway restaurant in Hillsboro.

Sixty-two-year-old Mark Weibye was arrested after a 9-1-1 call to the Traill County Sheriff early Sunday morning.

An employee was washing windows when she said a man approached her, pulled a gun from a jacket he was carrying, grabbed her by the arm and started to pull her toward his pickup. She was able to get away.

Weibye was taken to a Fargo hospital for a mental health evaluation.

East-Central District Judge Wade Webb ordered Weibye held without bail until he’s able to appear in court.