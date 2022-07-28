Mayor Mahoney releases budget plan for 2023

In a special session in front of City Commissioners at City Hall, the Mayor highlighted some major initiatives for next year.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney releases his preliminary budget plan for 2023.

The main initiatives involve a priority to retain Fargo citizens, city growth and expanding the Fargodome.

He says energy costs are up nearly a half million dollars and Fargoans can expect a $2.50 raise for both water rates and water reclamation for the average home.

“These charges will amount to increase in less than 10 percent of the average homeowners monthly bill even though our costs are increasing by a much higher percentage. How did we do this? We did it by regionalizing our utilities with neighborhood and maximizing the economies to scale,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney also says the city will invest in public safety with equipment upgrades and a mental health initiative for police officers.