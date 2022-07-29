Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning.

A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including K9s and drones found the woman and children who were expected of staying their overnight.

Sheriff Mark Empting says the driver and woman thought someone was chasing them. He believes drugs was involved.

“We’re not certain if a crime has even been committed with this, correct. We’re just trying to sift through that right now and see if a crime was committed or not or if it was just paranoia on the adult male and adult female,” Empting said.

Everyone involved in the incident is in good health.