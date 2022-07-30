West Fargo Legion: Back to Back State Champs

West Fargo Defeated Mandan and Jamestown to Repeat as State Champions

WEST FARGO, ND– The West Fargo Patriots won in two low scoring contests to repeat as AA Legion State Champions. West Fargo pitcher and first baseman was named tournament MVP.

After the game, Clemenson reflected on the Patriots’ playoff run.

“Our bats were kind of cold but we just found ways to win and our pitchers were good enough to hold games below like 2 or 3 runs and we just manufactured runs and that’s how we won games,” said Clemenson.

When asked how it felt to be back to back champions, Clemenson did not hold back.

“Great. Let’s make it back to back to back next year,” he said.