Early morning garage fire near south Fargo apartment building

The fire happened at 1517 34th Street South

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People in a Fargo apartment building were temporarily evacuated early this morning when a row of nearby garages started on fire.

Fargo Fire says they went to 1517 34th Street South around 3:30 a.m.

The detached garages were on fire and wind was pushing the flames towards the apartment building.

Firefighters say they were able to protect the apartment building and then work to put out the blaze.

Three garages had fire damage and others had smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation.