Firefighter credited with saving boy’s life at Sand Lake

The two-year-old was found face down in the water

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR) — A visiting firefighter from South Dakota is being credited with reviving a two-year-old boy found face down in the water at Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids.

The boy was found shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday when families noticed he wasn’t inside the house.

The firefighter immediately began CPR while his 16-year-old daughter called 911.

The child began breathing again before first responders arrived.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Otter Tail County authorities say the man’s training and experience proved essential in the life saving effort.