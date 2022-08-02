Construction has been difficult for Fargo-Moorhead businesses

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Many people find road construction frustrating but it’s more than just a headache for local businesses.

Workers at Thai Orchid in the Moorhead Center Mall posting on Facebook this has been their slowest season in their eight years of business. They are reminding people they are still open for dine in and carry out.

The NINES, a boutique in downtown Fargo, stepped up to help and gave away gift cards to Thai Orchid on a Facebook live.

Restaurants in Fargo are also noticing an impact due to road work on 13th Avenue South.

“We’ve definitely seen a lot of struggles with our business like this is usually one of our most popular times, people would be coming in and getting ice cream but most of the traffic in our parking lot right now is people trying to get around the construction and no it’s been really slow,” 13th Avenue South Dairy Queen employee Jasmine Sadek said.

People have complained that it is difficult to get in to the restaurant due to the road construction.