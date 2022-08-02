Driver in Fiery Crash in Fargo Last Friday Dies In Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo.
A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday at a Twin Cities hospital.
Satrom was driving a pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate into Moorhead.
A passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.