NDSU Football Forming It’s Own Personality Ahead of Fall Camp Thursday

Bison have 34 freshman in camp

FARGO, N.D — With the calendar turned to August all of Bison nation’s focus has shifted to football, as the defending national champions, North Dakota State get fall camp underway Thursday.

The Herd lost 20 players to graduation, however, between fifth and sixth year seniors return 23 veterans who start to take on leadership roles over this two week period.

Due to the depth of roster heading into camp, those 23 won’t take as many reps as others who are fighting through position battles and starting stops.

Head coach Matt Entz said with how much youth has shown over summer workouts, it’s given the team a new look.

“There is no such thing as two teams being alike. Just a different make-up and different personalities and I think that’s what’s exciting,” Entz said. “I think that’s what keeps me engaged every year. You don’t coach one team like another and why I can get excited. We have 34 freshman here who have been here all summer but this is the first fall they’ve experienced and that’s interesting in itself.”

As the defending league champs and winning the Missouri Valley for the 10th time last fall, the Bison are picked to repeat as the top team in the conference receiving 39 of the 41 first place votes. The other two went to South Dakota State, who is projected to finish second followed by Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa, all who are ranked top 25 nationally.

The Herd also have 12 players selected as preseason all-conference members. The first team is headlined by fullback Hunter Luepke, right tackle Cody Mauch, defensive tackle Eli Moestert and safety Michael Tutsie.

The second team includes running back Kobe Johnson, tight end Noah Gindorff, left guard Nash Jensen defensive end Spencer Waege, linebacker James Kaczor, cornerback Destin Talbert, safety Dawson Weber and return specialist Jayden Price.