Murder charges filed in Grand Forks homicide investigation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Murder charges have been filed more than two months after a death in Grand Forks.

Police have charged 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh in the death of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert.

On May 24th, police got a 9-1-1 call, sending them to a home in the 1200 block of 39th Street North.

Elgert suffered injuries leading investigators to determine his death was a homicide.

Jalloh had been charged with tampering with evidence in the incident.

He is at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.