Murder charges filed in Grand Forks homicide investigation
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Murder charges have been filed more than two months after a death in Grand Forks.
Police have charged 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh in the death of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert.
On May 24th, police got a 9-1-1 call, sending them to a home in the 1200 block of 39th Street North.
Elgert suffered injuries leading investigators to determine his death was a homicide.
Jalloh had been charged with tampering with evidence in the incident.
He is at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.