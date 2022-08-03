Nearly $10 million grant to help Fargo-Moorhead businesses hire workers

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Local businesses are about to get a financial boost thanks to a nearly $10 million grant.

This is a part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The 32 winning projects were selected from 500 applicants through an extensive grant application.

The Chamber’s president and CEO calls this a historic day for our region.

$9.62 million will be allocated to businesses in the area mainly focusing on workforce training.

“Targeting those that are military and veterans. New American immigrant populations, some of the recently released incarcerated or justice involved individuals. Those are the types of particular non profits and particular stakeholder groups that we will be looking at,” Jenna Mueller and Shannon Full with the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce said.

The money will be directly used for services like transportation and childcare for current and future employees.