Former Bison WR Shepherd Finds New NFL Home

Signs with the Broncos

DENVER, CO — Former North Dakota State receiver, Darrius Shepherd, is back in the NFL and signing with the Denver Broncos after spending time this spring in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals.

Shepherd last saw action in the league back in 2020 for the Green Bay Packers playing in 19 games over two seasons.

His offensive coordinator then? Nathaniel Hackett, who is now head coach of his new team.

The move was made after two other wideouts went on injured reserve.