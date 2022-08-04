Pet Connection: Meet Butterball

Butterball is an ideal kitty for any home

Butterball is a beauty! She’s a five-month-old kitten from Cat’s Cradle shelter in Fargo.

She LOVES to purr. Basically any time you hold her she becomes a vibrating purring machine.

Butterball is very affectionate and loves being pet, but she’s also very curious and confident, always checking out her surroundings.

She does well with all people, and would probably do great in a home with other cats or dogs.

Basically, she’s a perfect fit for everyone.

She is staying at Natural Pet Center in Fargo while she waits for her forever home.

Natural Pet Center offers free pet care packages for people who adopt from a local shelter.

You can simply stop by their location at 3037 13th Ave S. in Fargo during business hours to say hi to Butterball. You better hurry. She probably won’t be on the market for long.

You can also click here to learn more about Cat’s Cradle.