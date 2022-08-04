Watch: Shooting at Mall of America, Lockdown Lifted & Mall To Reopen Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (8:30PM Update) — Police confirming that gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, but say there are no victims and they are still searching for a suspect.

A video posted on social media inside the mall late Thursday afternoon featured a young man heard shouting as he walked near the Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

That sent people scrambling for safety and the mall into lockdown for a couple of hours.

Police responded to the scene within 30 seconds and later confirming shots were fired and said it was an isolated incident.

They say two groups got into an argument inside the store.

One group left, but a member of the other group returned, pulled out a gun and shot into the busy store before fleeing.

“They decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life. Please, turn yourself in,” said Booker T. Hodges the Bloomington Police Chief.

The suspect remains on the run.

The lockdown was lifted early this evening and the mall closed for the night.

The mall will reopen Friday morning with an increased law enforcement presence.

“Tonight’s violence at the Mall of America is unacceptable,” said Governor Tim Walz. “These brazen incidents will not be tolerated. State resources are on the scene, we have offered our full support, and we will maintain close communication with Bloomington police to apprehend those responsible. We are committed to maintaining an unprecedented state law enforcement presence in the Twin Cities until we put a stop to this rise in crime.”

