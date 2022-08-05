Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead.

City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service.

The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.

The clinic sued the state of North Dakota arguing its abortion ban is unconstitutional under the state’s constitution.

The ban was set to begin July 28th until a judge put it on hold.

The clinic says the postponement will give it enough time to move to Minnesota.