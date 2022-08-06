Grand Forks SWAT team assists in arrest

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The Grand Forks SWAT Team was sent to assist officers who were attempting to serve a warrant on a man on the city’s south side Friday night.

Grand Forks police say Blake Lund barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours after officers attempted to serve the warrant around 9:30 p.m. at 1108 27th Avenue S.

Lund was eventually apprehended just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning and taken to the Grand Forks County Jail on several outstanding warrants.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place or leave the area during the incident.