$1.5 Million Grant To Study Replacing Former Toll Bridge in North Fargo/Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”

A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.

Mahoney says every time there’s a flood event the bridge floods.

He says the city will try to pursue federal money to build the new bridge

Metro Cog reported in its most recent traffic count that 8,800 vehicles use the crossing on a daily basis.

The bridge was privately owned until its ownership was transferred to the two cities following a lengthy lawsuit.