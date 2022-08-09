Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand celebrates 10 years of charity

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A long-time charity event is growing to new royal heights.

Addie’s 10th Royal Cupcake Stand brought the community out and into the sunshine.

Princesses and villains came to First International Bank and Trust in Moorhead for cupcakes, lemonade and to support The Sunshine Foundation. It grants wishes for kids battling illness and disease.

Addie Loerzel says it means a lot to her that people across the F-M region are supporting her cause as the lines get longer each year.

“I love seeing it grow from little to huge in the many years that we’ve been doing this. I always dreamed that I would be right next to Disney princesses and with the cupcake stand, I feel like I get to do that,” Loerzel said.

This year they’re helping Nora take a camping trip to Colorado and a second young girl’s dream of a beach vacation.

They raised $5,000 throughout the day.