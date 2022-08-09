Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell KFGO News that no victims or suspects have been identified. No further information is being released at this time.

This past weekend, two people were wounded in separate shootings early Saturday. Early Sunday, another man was shot and wounded. The injuries to the three men were not life-threatening.