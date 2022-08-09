Golden Drive and West Fargo Police team up against hunger

The community comes together for those suffering for from food insecurity

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive continues to work to end food insecurity in the FM metro with another food drive that brings in one of its biggest hauls.

They say the community support will help hundreds of people that are struggling in shelters with a lack of supplies.

West Fargo Police filled an entire trailer with non perishable foods and hygiene products.

Sue Baron, Golden Drive founder, says Cass Clay Creamery and all the Starbucks managers in the FM area donated and came out to pack all the goods up to be delivered.

“The shelves are full I mean here they’re full, but at our homeless shelters they’re hurting, not only you know we know they’re on overflow, but the pantries, I mean look at the pantries are running low and this impacts all of our homeless,” Baron said.

You can always drop off donations at the West Fargo Police or Fire Departments or visit the link to the golden drive Facebook page.