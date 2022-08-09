NDSU Volleyball Bringing The Energy into New Season

Bison had first practice with season starting in 10 days

FARGO, N.D — Just over two weeks away from North Dakota State volleyball bumping, setting and spiking their way into a new season. It all gets going with four non-conference tournaments starting August 26th.

Head coach Jen Lopez brings back a veteran team consisting of four seniors and five juniors. After practice number one, the energy brought to the gym by outside hitters Ali Hinze and Syra Tanchin has set the tone.

Both are coming off career years recording an identical 370 kills, however that production wants to turn out a winning campaign. Eight of their 18 losses came in four or five sets creating a new mindset.

<“Within their position and being six rotation kids, they have gone through the ups and downs of what that group entails,” Lopez said. “To really see the calmness on day one and leadership step up in moments where plays needed to be made or we were going through some teaching moments. Them taking the time to make sure everyone is on the same page around them. It’s not only going to take them to the next level but elevate everyone else.”

“It’s like a whole different team almost from last fall to this spring to now,” Tanchin said. “Even improving from those summer games with the U and iowa schools, we worked really hard. All of us want to have that season where it finally all clicks and comes together.”

“The want to be here. We want to be here and do good this fall,” Hinze said. “I think everyone coming together creates that energy.”

The Bison serve it up with MSUM in an exhibition august 19th at 4 P.M.