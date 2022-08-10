Cobber Corn Feed Is Already Just One Week Away

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We are exactly one week away from the annual Cobber Corn Feed in Moorhead.

Concordia College is inviting the entire community including alumni, students, parents, prospective students and any friends to attend.

The corn is free and there will be concessions available for purchase.

There will also be inflatables and face painting for kids.

The Cobber Corn Feed kicks off at 5:30 on Wednesday, August 17 on campus at Prexy’s Pond in Moorhead.

It is one of 18 corn feeds hosted by Concordia this summer in 11 states.