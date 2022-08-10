Fargo seeing people throwing out recyclables

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo city officials are noticing people are leaving recyclable items in garbage bins instead of their rightful place.

The Recycling Coordinator for the City, Jen Pickett, says the most common items she finds in garbage bins are cardboard.

She says those that do not have a recycling bin should drop off aluminum cans, glass, bottles, jars and newspapers in one of the 20 recycling drop sites across Fargo.

She adds there’s no excuse not to make the extra effort to make our environment cleaner.

“Everybody says, ‘it’s just one thing,’ that adds up to be a lot of things. Things that can be recycled, it’s just as easy to put it in a recycling bin as it is to put it in the garbage. I mean, if you don’t have one at home, you might have to seek one out but there’s plenty of options to recycle cardboard, plastic, bottles, tubs and jugs,” Pickett said.

Pickett adds you can even make a game out of it with your kids and have them determine what you can and cannot recycle to make the process fun.