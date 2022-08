Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main.

There was a large police presence and K9 “Toby” was brought in to assist in the search of the area but the man was not found.

It’s an ongoing investigation and police have not released any information on what the man is wanted for.