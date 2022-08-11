Mall of America Shooting Suspect & Accomplice Taken Into Custody

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man who allegedly fired shots inside the Mall of America last week and the person police say directed him to do it are arrested after a week on the run.

FOX 9 in the Twin Cities reports Shamar Lark and Rashad May were taken into custody during a traffic stop in the Chicago area.

Police believe Lark fired shots inside the Nike store after an argument.

Three other people were arrested for helping the men escape capture.