Mall of America Shooting Suspect & Accomplice Taken Into Custody
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man who allegedly fired shots inside the Mall of America last week and the person police say directed him to do it are arrested after a week on the run.
FOX 9 in the Twin Cities reports Shamar Lark and Rashad May were taken into custody during a traffic stop in the Chicago area.
Police believe Lark fired shots inside the Nike store after an argument.
Three other people were arrested for helping the men escape capture.