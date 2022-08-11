Moorhead Area Public Schools eliminating bus options for some families amid driver shortage

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead School Board makes busing changes for the upcoming school year because of a shortage of drivers.

Families living within two miles of Horizon Middle School, Moorhead High School and private schools and those living one mile from elementary schools will not be able to have their kids bussed to school.

Bus capacity on some routes will increase from 55 to 70 or more. Rural routes will be combined making for longer ride times. Private school routes will be combined with public routes.

Families who will no longer be able to be bussed to school will be notified August 19.

The district says it’s working with the city to make sure crosswalks are safe and available for students at main intersection.

“Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak recognizes the impact this has on families and says the district is exploring a before school program at the middle school to help ease the burden,” the district said in a statement.