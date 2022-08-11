Van, horse-drawn carriage collide in Polk County

MCINTOSH, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries between a cargo van and a horse drawn carriage near McIntosh, Minnesota in Polk County.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says seven people were in the carriage, including a three-year-old and a five-year-old.

The buggy was driven by an 18-year-old. The extent of injuries are not known.

The crash happened in a construction zone at around 10:30 am Thursday.

The driver of the van is a 53-year-old Moorhead, Minn. man.