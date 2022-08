KVRR Exclusive: One-on-One with Vikings All-Pro Receiver Adam Thielen

KVRR Sports Director Nick Couzin interviews the Detroit Lakes native at Training Camp

EAGAN, Minn — Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen enters year eight in the NFL.

The Detroit Lakes native gave some of his time after practice to talk with KVRR Sports Director Nick Couzin at the team facility.

The Vikings play the Raiders Sunday at 3:25 on KVRR.